IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ravindra Jadeja Shines As India Bundle Out England For 353 After Joe Root's Century On Day 2

Ravindra Jadeja celebrating a wicket with his teammates | Credits: Twitter

Team India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led the hosts' bowling attack as he picked remaining three wickets to bundle out England for 353 on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

England resumed their first innings batting on Day 2 at 302/7, with Joe Root and Ollie Robinson batting on 102 and 31, respectively. The pair steadied England's ship to keep the visitors in driver's seat following their early collapse on previous day.

Ollie Robinson continued his good outing from Day 1 as he brought up his maiden Test fifty off 81 balls. Root and Robinson shared 102-run stand for the eight wicket before Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed the latter for 58 at 347/8. Robinson took the DRS but didn't change his fate as ultraegde showed that ball hit his gloves before wicketkeeper Dhruv Jureal took the catch.

In no time, England lost a quick wicket in youngster Shoaib Bashir for a duck, dismissed by Jadeja at 349/9. After Bashir's dismissal, Root was joined by James Anderson at the crease. Root and Anderson were playing defensively to ensure that England continue with their first innings batting till the end of the first session.

However, Ravindra Jadeja wrapped up England innings by dismissing James Anderson for a duck at 353 all-out. Meawhile, Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 in the first innings. For the first time in the series, Root didn't get out through the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja shines with four-wicket haul

Ravindra Jadeja yet again showed his mettle with the ball in the first innings of the ongoing Ranchi Test against England.

Jadeja was one of the star performers in India's record-breaking 434-run win in Rajkot as he picked five wickets to help the hosts bundle out England for 122 in visitors' 557-run chase.

In the Ranchi Test, Jadeja picked his first wicket of England skipper Ben Stokes on Day 1. The 35-year-old took India's remaining wickets of Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson as he finished the figures of 4/67 at an economy rate of 2.00 in 32.3 overs on Day 2.

Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, debutant Akash Deep contributed significantly to India's bowling by rattling England's top-order and registered his figures of 83/3 at an economy rate of 4.40 in 19 overs.