 IND vs ENG, Ranchi Test: Joe Root Hundred Takes England Past 300 After Early Collapse On Day 1
IND vs ENG, Ranchi Test: Joe Root Hundred Takes England Past 300 After Early Collapse On Day 1

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 106 off 226 balls with Ollie Robinson not out at the other end on 31 off 60 deliveries as England reached 302/7 in 90 overs on Day 1 in Ranchi.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Former England captain Joe Root ditched the 'Bazball' approach and returned to the traditional way of batting to help his team take the honours on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi on Friday.

Root struck his 31st Test hundred to help England recover from 112 for 5 to reach 302 for 7 in 90 overs after Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first on a slow and low pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Root remained unbeaten on 106 off 226 balls with Ollie Robinson not out at the other end on 31 off 60 deliveries.

More details to follow...

