'Wake Up': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At Ball Boy For Yawning & Scratching His Groin On Camera; Video Goes Viral

A hilarious incident took place on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Friday when a ball boy was spotted yawning and scratching his private parts by the on-field cameraman.

The focus shifted from the match to the ball boy in the 72nd over when the camera panned to him while he was lying down on the field outside the boundary ropes.

The boy first yawned and then scratched his groin just before the cameraman shifted focus to another English cricket fan.

Shastri, who was on air at the time, couldn't control himself and poked fun at the ball boy in a hilarious video which is going viral on social media.

"Wake up, old boy... Have a glass of water, the cricket is getting interesting," Shastri was heard saying on air which left his co-commentators in splits.

Advantage England on Day 1 in Ranchi Test

England were 231 for 6 at the time with Joe Root batting on 80 along with Tom Hartley on 1*.

Root went on to score his 31st Test hundred to help the visitors recover from 112 for 5 to 302 for 7 by the end of play. Root remained unbeaten on 106 with Ollie Robinson at the other end on 31*.

The duo have added 57 runs for the 8th wicket so far after Root and Ben Foakes stitched a 113-run stand for the sixth wicket to lead England's recovery after the first session was dominated by India with the ball with 5 wickets.