 IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravi Shastri Trolled For Incorrectly Referring To Sarfaraz Khan's Father & Wife As His Parents During Commentary; Video
Ravi Shastri was brutally trolled by the netizens after referring to Sarfaraz Khan's father and wife as his parents during commentary.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut in Rajkot. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hilariously mistook Sarfaraz Khan's father and his wife to be the right-handed batter's parents on day 1 of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot. The moment occurred when Sarfaraz had faced only a couple of deliveries on debut. Hence, netizens have taken a dig at the former Indian cricket for the same.

With Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad and his wife getting quite emotional on witnessing the right-hander play for India, they were present in the stands to watch him. Notably, the Mumbai cricketer's father was quite emotional after his son received the India cap for the first time.

Shastri, meanwhile, said the following while commentating:

"His father and mother watching the young man bat."

Here's how the netizens reacted to Ravi Shastri's lapse on on-air commentary:

