'Let The Rest Play Bazball': AB de Villiers Lauds Joe Root's Gritty Fifty vs India In Ranchi Test

Former England captain Joe Root has brought the smiles back on the faces of cricket fans after returning to his natural game in the ongoing fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

Root ditched the Bazball approach to score a gritty half-century after a disastrous first session for England, who opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Root was batting on 67 along with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (28*) as England reached 198 for 5 at tea on Day 1.

Joe Root surpasses Sir Alastair Cook

The 33-year-old's knock helped England play out a session without losing a wicket for the first time in this Test series. His 61st half-century also saw him overtake Alastair Cook for the most fifty-plus scores for England in Test history.

His batting reminded everyone of the Joe Root of the old who used to grind the opposition down with his defence while also managing to keep the runs ticking for England's cause.

ABD welcomes Root's return

Root's fans on social media welcomed his decision to put Bazball on hold and bat according to the situation for his side.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was one of the first ones to praise Root's batting and urged him to play this way rather than try to attack every ball which is not how he became successful in Test cricket.

"This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches! Glue mode. Let the rest play Bazz Ball. Good start from India. Good fight from Eng. Setting up for a good Test match," de Villiers tweeted on X.

Root and Foakes's partnership bailed England out of troubled waters after they lost half their side in the first session.

Debutant Akash Deep struck thrice to dismantle England's top-order before spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja came to add further misery on the opposition with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes.

England trail 1-2 in the five-match series despite winning the first Test in Hyderabad. Notably, they are yet to lose a Test series in the Bazball era under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.