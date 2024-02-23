 IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root Returns To Form With Fifty As England Near 200-Run Mark On Day 1
England suffered a early collapse in the opening session of Day 1 as Akash Deep rattled their top-order of the batting line-up.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
England talismanic batter Joe Root returned to his form as he scored gritty fifty on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

England resumed their innings at 112/5 in 24.1 overs, with Joe Root batting on 16. The visitors suffered a early collapse in the opening session of Day 1 as Akash Deep rattled their top-order of the batting line-up.

England were reeling at 57/3 before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow stitched 52-run partnershipfor the fourth wicket to take the team past 100-run mark.

In the second session, Joe Root and Ben Foakes steadied England's batting after early collapse in the morning of Day 1. Root led the visitors' batting as Foakes played as a second fiddle in order to ensure England didn't lose any wicket towards the end of second sessions.

(More to come)

