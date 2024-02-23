IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Returns Home For Personal Reasons, To Miss 5th Test In Dharamshala

Rehan Ahmed | Credits: Twitter

Young England spinner Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the squad for remaining two Tests of the ongoing series against India. Ahmed was replaced by rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir for the ongoing fourth Test at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement via X handle (formerly Twitter), stating that Rehan Ahmed has returned home due to 'personal reasons" and will miss the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series in Dharamshala.

"Take care @RehanAhmed_16. Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons. He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement." ECB statement on X.

Rehan Ahmed featured in the initial three matches in Hyderabad, Vizag and Rajkot of the ongoing Test series against India. When England Cricket announced playing XI for the Ranchi Test, Ahmed was a surprise exclusion from the team despite having decent series.

However, ECB revealed the reason behind Rehan Ahmed's exclusion from the playing XI before the commencement of the ongoing fourth Test in Ranchi.