 IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Returns Home For Personal Reasons, To Miss 5th Test In Dharamshala
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Returns Home For Personal Reasons, To Miss 5th Test In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Returns Home For Personal Reasons, To Miss 5th Test In Dharamshala

Rehan Ahmed featured in the initial three matches in Hyderabad, Vizag and Rajkot of the ongoing Test series against India.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Rehan Ahmed | Credits: Twitter

Young England spinner Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the squad for remaining two Tests of the ongoing series against India. Ahmed was replaced by rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir for the ongoing fourth Test at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement via X handle (formerly Twitter), stating that Rehan Ahmed has returned home due to 'personal reasons" and will miss the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series in Dharamshala.

"Take care @RehanAhmed_16. Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons. He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement." ECB statement on X.

Rehan Ahmed featured in the initial three matches in Hyderabad, Vizag and Rajkot of the ongoing Test series against India. When England Cricket announced playing XI for the Ranchi Test, Ahmed was a surprise exclusion from the team despite having decent series.

However, ECB revealed the reason behind Rehan Ahmed's exclusion from the playing XI before the commencement of the ongoing fourth Test in Ranchi.

Read Also
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash Deep Seeks Mother's Blessings After Receiving Maiden India Cap in Ranchi...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Returns Home For Personal Reasons, To Miss 5th Test In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Returns Home For Personal Reasons, To Miss 5th Test In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash Deep Seeks Mother's Blessings After Receiving Maiden India Cap in Ranchi...

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash Deep Seeks Mother's Blessings After Receiving Maiden India Cap in Ranchi...

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England Win Toss & Opt To Bat First In Ranchi, Akash Deep Makes India Debut

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England Win Toss & Opt To Bat First In Ranchi, Akash Deep Makes India Debut

PSL 2024: DRS Controversy Erupts During Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators; Watch

PSL 2024: DRS Controversy Erupts During Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators; Watch

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Skipper Meg Lanning Does Shah Rukh Khan's Trademark Pose With King Khan;...

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Skipper Meg Lanning Does Shah Rukh Khan's Trademark Pose With King Khan;...