IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash Deep Seeks Mother's Blessings After Receiving Maiden India Cap in Ranchi...

Bengal and Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Akash Deep sought blessings of his mother after receiving Maiden India Test cap ahead of the fourth Test against England at JCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

Akash Deep was added to the India Test squad after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the Ranchi Test as a part of workload management by the team. The 27-year-old received his Test cap debut from head coach Rahul Dravid and got applause from his teammates as he marked his career in International cricket.

As soon as he received Test cap, Akash Deep went straight to his mother, who was witnessing his son getting the baggy blue cap. In a picture that went viral, Bengal bowler can be seen hugging his mother and touching her feet to seek his blessings after fulfilling his dream of playing for Team India.

Akash Deep has been one of the consistent bowlers for Bengal in domestic cricket. Deep made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata in 2019. Since then, Deep has cemented his place as one of the bowling mainstays for Bengal in first-class cricket.

In first-class career, Akash Deep scalped 104 wickets, including 4 fifers and 7 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.58 and with an economy rate of 3.03 in 30 matches so far.

Akash Deep strikes early for India on debut

Akash Deep couldn't have asked for a better start to his Test debut as he drew the first blood for Team India in the first session on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Earlier, Deep almost got the first wicket of Zak Crawley after he rattled England opener's stumps. However, the pacer was thrilled with his potential maiden wicket in his international career but the joy was short-lived as on-field umpire signalled Akash Deep's delivery as no-ball because he overstepped the crease.

Akash Deep was clearly and understandably distraught as it could've been a perfect start to India's bowling. However, the 27-year-old provided a breakthrough for the hosts as he dismissed Ben Duckett for 11 at 47/2 in the ninth over. In the same over, Akash picked another crucial wicket of Ollie Pope for a duck at 47/2.