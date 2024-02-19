'He Knows What He's Doing': England Skipper Ben Stokes Backs Joe Root Amid Criticism Over Reverse-Scoop In Rajkot Test

Joe Root | Credits: Twitter

England Test captain Ben Stokes backed his teammate and talismanic batter Joe Root amid criticism over his reverse scoop shot that resulted in his dismissal in the third Test against India at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Root was at the received end after he attempted a reverse scoop shot off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery, which was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the second slip. English media came down hard on former England captain shot selection, stating it as 'The stupidest shot in English Test History'.

Joe Root's dismissal triggered a collapse in their batting as the hosts were reduced from 224/4 to 319 all-out, losing the remaining six wickets in just 95 runs in the first innings. Joe Root was dismissed for 18.

'He Knows What He's Doing': Ben Stokes on Joe Root

Speaking at the press conference following 434-run defeat to India, Ben Stokes defended Joe Root over his choice of shot selections and strokes not just in the Rajkot Test but also in the three matches of the series thus far. He also added that he wouldn't question the choice of stroke from someone who has 30 centuries and nearly 12000 runs in Tests.

"Joe Root's scored nearly 12,000 runs, I think we can leave the decision-making and 'why' with Joe. I can understand why there would be frustration around that because of how good a player Joe is" England skipper said.

"Whom am I to question a guy who has 30 hundreds and almost 12000 Test runs?. He knows what he's doing." Stokes added.

Following his 18-run dismissal in the first innings, Joe Root failed to deliver in the England 557-run chase as he was dismissed cheaply for 7 after Ravindra Jadeja trapped him with LBW.

England suffered a batting collapse as they were bundled for mere 122 on Day 4 of the Rajkot Test. Mark Wood was the top-scorer with 33 runs while other batters failed to score 20 runs.

Joe Root yet to score a half-century in Test series against India

Former England captain has had a forgettable Test tour of India as he has not been able to make a mark in the three Tests of the ongoing series thus far.

Root has scored mere 77 runs at an abysmal average of 12.83, with the highest score of 29 across six innings thus far. However, the 32-year-old has been handy with the ball as he scalped seven wickets in three Tests thus far.

In the last England tour of India, Joe Root was the highest run-getter of the Test series as he amassed 368 runs, including a double century, at an average of 46 in four Tests.

With two matches remaining in the ongoing Test series, Joe Root will look to redeem himself and come up with goods.