'Gutted It Didn't Go For Four or Six': Ben Duckett On Joe Root's Reverse-Scoop In IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Following the end of day three play of the third Test against India, England opener Ben Duckett defended star batter Joe Root's dismissal while playing a reverse scoop, questioning why did the critics did not question his shot selection when the veteran right-hander was scoring heaps of runs last summer.

In the England's batting collapse on day three after a commanding performance on day two with Duckett's 153 being a standout, Root gave an easy catch to Yashasvi Jaiswal at slips while attempting to reverse scoop a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

Joe Root is caught at second slip trying a reverse something and failing yet again. Why o why Joe? Just when you were on a roll playing in an orthodox way. That dismissal may mean you aint playing next match!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8MiSPnBl9q — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 17, 2024

Following the match, speaking to TNT Sports as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Duckett said that Root is a "freak" and does things other players cannot. He defended the dismissal saying that it "is the same as playing a drive and nicking off."

"Rooty is a freak and does things a lot of us cannot do. In my eyes that dismissal is the same as playing a drive and nicking off. He plays the reverse scoop so well and I am sure a lot of people were not [criticising it] when it worked in the summer," said Duckett.

'Gutted it didn't go for four or six' - Ben Duckett

Later speaking to BBC, Duckett said that he was gutted that Root's shot did not go for a four or six.

"I am just gutted it didn't go for four or six. I think he has earned the right to do that. He has played that shot so well. I think it is exactly the same as me playing a reverse sweep and getting caught deep point," said the batter.

Root continued his subpar run in Asia with yet another disappointing instance of shot selection during the third Test against India at Rajkot.

This tour continues to be a disappointing affair for England's premier batter, who has managed just 29, 2, 5, 16 and 18 in five innings so far.

Joe Root's record in Asian conditions not good

Since his double century, a knock of 218 in the first Chennai Test during the last tour to India back in February 2021, Root has had an abysmal record in Asian conditions. In 17 Test innings played in Asia since then, Root has scored just 345 runs at an average of 20.29, with just one half-century. His best score has been 73.

Root though has a fine overall record in Asia, scoring 3,843 runs in Asia across 70 international matches at an average of 46.30, with six centuries and 23 fifties in 92 innings. His best score is 228. In 26 Tests in Asia since his debut in 2012, Root has made 2,187 runs in 26 matches and 50 innings at an average of 45.56. with five centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 228.

Root has been dismissed by Bumrah three times out of five in this series. Overall in 21 innings, Root has scored 254 runs against Bumrah at an average of 28.22. Bumrah has dismissed Root nine times.