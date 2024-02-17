'It Turned Out Good For Us': Mohammed Siraj On Joe Root's Reckless Shot On Day 3 In Rajkot

Mohammed Siraj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pacer Mohammed Siraj is surprised that a well-set Joe Root preferred to play a reverse ramp shot off Jasprit Bumrah and ended up losing his wicket to hand India advantage in the third Test in Rajkot on Saturday.

Root was batting at 18, having spent almost an hour at the crease. Trying to improvise, Root attempted a reverse ramp over the slip only to find Yashaswi Jaiswal at second slip.

His partnership with centurion Ben Duckett (153) was steady but after his dismissal England could not add even 100 runs to the total. The visitors conceded a huge 126-run lead.

"Ben Duckett's partnership was growing with Root, if he had played a little more, then it would have been difficult for us. But suddenly he played that shot which didn't look (like one) to be played," Siraj said during media interaction after the day's play."

"But it turned out good for us and after that (Ben) Foakes and Ben Stokes had a good partnership, and then Stokes played a shot (which got him out) and we got into the game from there," he added.

"His confidence is very high" - Mohammed Siraj on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Siraj praised young India opener Jaiswal for his rapid 104-run knock.

"The way he is batting, his confidence is very high. He is not looking behind and is totally focussed on what lies ahead and he is carrying on with that confidence. The message from the team is that he should continue the way he has been doing."

"We only think of taking the game as forward as possible so that we (bowlers) should also recover because we are bowling long spells and fielding. The more we are able to recover the fresher we will be for the second innings," Siraj said.

The fast bowler said the Indian bowlers will have to keep targeting the stumps in the fourth innings, as straying from bowling plans would only invite trouble.

"More responsibility fell on us" - Mohammed Siraj on R Ashwin's absence

The India pacer said the absence of off-spinner R Ashwin, who withdrew from the Test owing to a medical emergency in family, meant the other bowlers had to bowl longer spells.

"In the morning when we got to know that Ash bhai is not there, more responsibility fell on us. Rohit bhai told us that we would have to bowl long spells, and I love bowling long spells," he said.

At Stumps, India held a lead of 322 runs, with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav batting. Jaiswal walked off retired hurt due to back spasm after scoring 104.