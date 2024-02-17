'Jaldi To Mangao Ball Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With Teammates Goes Viral On Day 3 In Rajkot; Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's conversation over stump mic continues to amuse fans as an incident of the same went viral on day 3 of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot. Keeping in mind the over-rate fines, Rohit Sharma called for the ball to be picked up from the boundary as soon as possible.

The incident occurred in the 68th over of England's innings as Tom Hartley hit a boundary off left-arm Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, straight past the stumps. With the ball going all the way towards the boundary, the 37-year-old opener wasn't impressed as fetching the ball took an extra bit of time.

In the viral clip, Rohit said:

"Jaldi to mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to hmlog ko wo lagega."

(Please get the ball fast, we are already 3 overs behind. If England get bowled out, we will be fined).

Rohit said " Jaldi to mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to hmlog ko wo lagega 😭😭” pic.twitter.com/8Iqsfp8xuY — Kuljot Singh (@KuljotSingh_4_5) February 17, 2024

By the time of the incident, the Englishmen had collapsed to 305-7 from a strong position of 224-2. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up 4 wickets, while the others also stepped up in Ravichandran Ashwin's absence as the hosts took a 126-run lead.