 'Samajh Ye T20 Hai': Rohit Sharma's Message Via Stump Mic Goes Viral On Day 2 Amid Ravindra Jadeja's No-Balls; Video
HomeSports'Samajh Ye T20 Hai': Rohit Sharma's Message Via Stump Mic Goes Viral On Day 2 Amid Ravindra Jadeja's No-Balls; Video

Rohit Sharma's message to Ravindra Jadeja via stump mic went viral on day 2 of the 3rd Test against England.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's message to Ravindra Jadeja amid his no-balls on day 2 of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot went viral on social media. The 36-year-old told Jadeja to treat the match like a T20 where no-balls aren't acceptable since it results in a free-hit in the very next delivery.

The incident occurred in the 31st over of the innings when the left-arm spinner overstepped for the 2nd time. Speaking in Hindi, Rohit said:

'Samajh ye T20 hai, no-balls allowed nahin hai'. (Think of it as a T20 match, no-balls are not allowed).

Jadeja eventually ended wicketless on day one, taking eye-watering figures of 4-0-33-0.

Parntership between Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja bails India out of trouble:

Both Jadeja and Rohit were decisive in India's recovery from a precarious 33-3 in the first hour on day 1. The duo stitched a partnership of 204 and struck centuries to help the hosts finish at 326-5 after day 1. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with critical contributions to propel India to 445.

However, England have come back with a strong reply as openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stitched a partnership of 89 before the latter departed, becoming Ravichandran Ashwin's 500th Test victim. Duckett reached his 100 off only 88 balls and put on another 83 with Ollie Pope.

Mohammed Siraj nipped out Pope for 39 as India decided to use the review to overturn the umpire's decision. Duckett stayed unbeaten at 133 as England trailed by 238 runs more heading into day 3.

