'Dhyaan Rakhna Hamaare Bete Ka': Sarfaraz Khan's Father Requests Rohit Sharma Ahead Of His Son's Test Debut; Watch

Rohit Sharma meets Sarfaraz Khan's father. | (Credits: Twitter)

One of Team India's newest debutants Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad pleaded captain Rohit Sharma to take care of him ahead of his much-awaited Test debut. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rohit Sharma met Sarfaraz's wife and father and gave his assurance with a bright smile while also congratulating them.

Sarfaraz's father had grown hugely emotional while looking at his son in national colours for the first time as the two hugged after the 26-year-old got his Test cap from Anil Kumble. With the Mumbai batter set to play for the first time at the highest level, his father was inevitably nervous and hoped for Rohit to look after his son.

Rohit Sharma: Sabko pata hay aapke larkay ka ♥️♥️



Sarfaraz Khan's father to Rohit Sharma: Dehyan rakhna mere betay ka 😭😭♥️♥️♥️



Rohit Sharma replied: Jee bilkul bilkul ♥️♥️#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/wzmPhluKaF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 15, 2024

Here's how the conversation transpired:

Rohit Sharma: Sabko pata hai aapka ladka hai. Bahut Bahut mubaar rakho. (Everyone knows he is your son).

Sarfaraz's father: Dhyaan rakhna hamaare bete ka (Please look after my son).

Rohit: Haan bilkul bilkul. (Will surely do).