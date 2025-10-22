IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Will Rain Affect Proceedings In Adelaide As Team India Aim To Level Series?

Adelaide Oval ground (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India and Australia will resume their battle at the Adelaide Oval as the second ODI will take place at the picturesque venue on October 23, Thursday. With the rain massively affecting the opening game at the Optus Stadium in Perth, it is unlikely to plays as much as a role in the decisive second ODI.

According to Accuweather, the weather in the morning will be partly sunny, with chances of precipitation at 25%, while the cloud cover will be 70%. The conditions will improve further in the afternoon as the chances of precipitation drops to 1%, with the cloud cover only at 28%. With the match set to most likely extend in the evening, the cloud cover will be at 85% as it will be slightly more cloudy. But the chances of showers are only at 1%.

Adelaide morning weather. | (Credits: Accuweather)

Adelaide afternoon weather. | (Credits: Accuweather)

Hence, the scope of stoppages due to rain remains highly unlikely and the fans will get to see a full 50-over contest.

Virat Kohli to return to form in Adelaide?

Having scored an eight-ball duck in Perth, all eyes will be on how Virat Kohli bounces back in Adelaide, as will Rohit Sharma, who looked scratchy for his eight runs. Kohli has an excellent record at the Adelaide Oval, peeling off 244 runs in four ODIs averaging a mighty 61, including two centuries.

The Delhi-born cricketer compiled a match-winning ton against Australia during the ODI against 2019 as the Men in Blue chased down a mammoth total of 299 to level the three-game 50-over series. Hence, it's the venue Kohli will fancy returning to after a testing time in Perth.

The bouncy pitch in Perth massively favoured the Australian quicks as the tourists failed to get any momentum going for them, with stoppages due to rain creating as much a problem. Australia chased down a revised target of 131 with seven wickets to spare.