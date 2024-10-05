MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024: Tanush Kotian Hits Hundred On Day 5 As Mumbai Clinch 15th Title After 27 Years

Tanush Kotian's resilient century guided Mumbai to their 15th Irani Cup victory, secured by a first-innings lead over Rest of India on the final day of play on Saturday.

This triumph marks Mumbai's first Irani Cup win in 27 years, with their last victory coming in the 1997-98 season. Since then, Mumbai had reached eight more finals without success, the most recent being in the 2015-16 season.

Starting the day at 153 for six, Mumbai declared their second innings at 329 for eight, amassing a lead of 450 runs overall. Kotian, who had contributed 64 runs in the first innings, resumed his second innings at 20 and remained unbeaten on 114 from 150 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six.

With the daunting target of 451 runs and limited time left in the match, Rest of India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad conceded defeat, shaking hands with Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, acknowledging Mumbai's victory.

Kotian's innings was crucial in steadying Mumbai after early setbacks, including the dismissals of Sarfaraz Khan (17) and Shardul Thakur (2). He found solid support from No. 10 batsman Mohit Avasthi, as the two put together a vital 158-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Avasthi finished unbeaten on 51 from 93 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six.

Rest of India’s Saransh Jain was the standout bowler, taking six wickets (6/121), but his efforts merely delayed Mumbai's victory.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed his joy at ending the 27-year wait for the trophy: “It feels incredible to win the Irani Cup after so long. I want to highlight Tanush Kotian’s exceptional performance in this match and throughout the season. This win belongs to everyone—from grassroots cricketers to all of Mumbai.”

Sarfaraz Khan, named player of the match for his double century in Mumbai’s first innings, reflected on his preparation and experience: “I focus on my process and came into the tournament well-prepared. Playing on different grounds builds experience, and being around the Test team has helped me grow in all areas.”

Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Nayak congratulated the team, stating: “This victory showcases Mumbai’s grit and determination. Congratulations to the Mumbai team for clinching the Irani Cup!”