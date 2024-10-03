Irani Cup: Shardul Thakur Discharged From Hospital In Lucknow After Battling 102-Degree Fever; Will Miss Day Three of MUM vs ROI Match

Shardul Thakur battled 102 degree fever during Irani Cup | Image: X

Shardul Thakur is unlikely to take the field for the remainder of Rest Of India’s first innings in the ongoing Irani Cup match after being discharged from hospital. Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil informed Sportstar that Thakur was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning, just as Rest of India began their innings on the third day of the match.

Despite running a mild fever, Thakur was initially saved for the No. 10 batting position on Wednesday but had to step in alongside Sarfaraz Khan after Mohit Avasthi was dismissed.

Thakur managed to score 36 runs off 59 balls, aiding Sarfaraz in reaching a historic double century. However, as the innings progressed in the hot and humid conditions, Thakur’s health deteriorated, and he was hospitalized shortly after the day's play concluded.

As per the report Thakur's blood tests showed no major issues, and Thakur may rejoin the team in the dressing room later on the third day. Notably, he battled through a fever of 102 degrees during his time at the crease, contributing significantly to a crucial 73-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

On Day 1, Thakur exhibited signs of illness, suffering from a mild fever that worsened after nearly two hours of batting on Day 2. He required medical attention during the innings, taking breaks while the team doctor monitored his condition.

Shardul Thakur eyeing spot in Indian Test team

Shardul Thakur made his return to competitive cricket in the Irani Cup after being on the sidelines following an ankle surgery earlier this year. Having made his Test debut for India in 2018, the all-rounder is eyeing to make his comeback to the Indian side via his performances in the upcoming domestic season.

He had been dealing with a foot injury sustained during the previous Ranji Trophy season but continued to play through the pain, playing a vital role in Mumbai’s title victory. However, the injury flared up again during India’s tour of South Africa, necessitating the surgery. He will be looking to make the most of the Ranji Trophy matches leading up to the tour Down Under.