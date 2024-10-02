MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan Breaks 52-Yr-Old Record With Double Hundred As Mumbai Cross 500 On Day 2; Video

Mumbai middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan made history on Wednesday as he scored a double hundred in the ongoing Irani Cup match against Rest of India in Bengaluru.

Sarfaraz reached the milestone in 254 balls to become the first Mumbai batter to score 200 runs in the tournament's history. The previous highest score was Ramnath Patkar's 195 against ROI in Pune in 1972.

The 26-year-old now averages 69.6 in first-class cricket which is the second highest behind Vijay Merchant's 81.8 in India.

Mumbai near 500 on Day 2

He remained not out on 210 by the end of the second day's play as Mumbai reached 484 for 8 by the 127th over to gain the upper hand in the match. The defending Ranji Trophy champions crossed the 500-run milestone three overs later.

Khan's knock helped Mumbai recover from 139 for 4 after Shreyas Iyer's 57. Khan shared a 131-run stand with his captain Ajinkya Rahane, who missed out on a hundred by 3 runs. Khan then added 183 for the 7th wicket with Tanish Kotian to consolidate Mumbai's position.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sarfaraz arrives from Kanpur

The in-form Sarfaraz joined the Mumbai squad less than 24 hours before the start of the match as he was part of the Indian Test squad facing Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal were released from the national squad specifically for the Irani Cup. The trio is expected to be named in the upcoming 3-Test series against New Zealand at home starting October 16.

Musheer Khan misses out

Khan's brother Musheer was also supposed to play for Mumbai in this match but he was unfortunately ruled out after a horrible accident while travelling to Lucknow from Azamgarh with his father.

The SUV in which both were travelling overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway. Musheer and his father Naushad both suffered minor injuries in the crash.