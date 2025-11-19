Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Matches

The 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025, being held from 16th to 19th November in Vile Parle, Mumbai, continued to witness high-voltage kabaddi action. The tournament has brought together some of the most talented teams from across Mumbai’s suburban region, each competing with passion and discipline to secure their spot in the prestigious Ajinkyapad rankings. The atmosphere around the venue remained energetic throughout the day, with supporters cheering loudly as teams showcased powerful tackles, swift raids, and exceptional teamwork on the mat.

The day’s matches delivered a series of gripping showdowns and standout performances. Navshakti KM registered an impressive 21–14 win over Nirvighna, setting the tone for the day. In a nail-biting clash, S.I.E.S edged past Balveer KM by just one point, winning 19–18. Vishal SC dominated Tagore Nagar with a confident 25–13 finish, while Mangal Motors displayed superior control in their 35–15 victory against Sai Shraddha. Panchavati claimed a hard-fought 17–14 win against Navratna, and Jay Bhavani delivered a strong statement with a commanding 41–18 triumph over Sai Sport. Parle.M showcased exceptional dominance with a massive 47–12 victory over Abhinav, and Swastik powered through Sun Mitra with a solid 38–14 scoreline. The final match of the day was a thriller, ending in a 22–22 draw between Parle.M and Suraksha, though Parle.M held a clear edge in the decisive 5-v-5 raid segment, scoring 11 points against Suraksha’s 4.

Adding to the excitement, Prashant Sukhdev Pawar from Parle Mahotsav Sports Academy earned the title of Player of the Day for his remarkable all-round contribution and consistent impact throughout the match