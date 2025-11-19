 Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Matches

The 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025, being held from 16th to 19th November in Vile Parle, Mumbai, continued to witness high-voltage kabaddi action.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

The 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025, being held from 16th to 19th November in Vile Parle, Mumbai, continued to witness high-voltage kabaddi action. The tournament has brought together some of the most talented teams from across Mumbai’s suburban region, each competing with passion and discipline to secure their spot in the prestigious Ajinkyapad rankings. The atmosphere around the venue remained energetic throughout the day, with supporters cheering loudly as teams showcased powerful tackles, swift raids, and exceptional teamwork on the mat.

The day’s matches delivered a series of gripping showdowns and standout performances. Navshakti KM registered an impressive 21–14 win over Nirvighna, setting the tone for the day. In a nail-biting clash, S.I.E.S edged past Balveer KM by just one point, winning 19–18. Vishal SC dominated Tagore Nagar with a confident 25–13 finish, while Mangal Motors displayed superior control in their 35–15 victory against Sai Shraddha. Panchavati claimed a hard-fought 17–14 win against Navratna, and Jay Bhavani delivered a strong statement with a commanding 41–18 triumph over Sai Sport. Parle.M showcased exceptional dominance with a massive 47–12 victory over Abhinav, and Swastik powered through Sun Mitra with a solid 38–14 scoreline. The final match of the day was a thriller, ending in a 22–22 draw between Parle.M and Suraksha, though Parle.M held a clear edge in the decisive 5-v-5 raid segment, scoring 11 points against Suraksha’s 4.

Adding to the excitement, Prashant Sukhdev Pawar from Parle Mahotsav Sports Academy earned the title of Player of the Day for his remarkable all-round contribution and consistent impact throughout the match

FPJ Shorts
FPJ-Exclusive — Fake Call Centre Syndicate: Middleman Names Commissioner, Senior IPS Officers In Massive Payoff Scandal
FPJ-Exclusive — Fake Call Centre Syndicate: Middleman Names Commissioner, Senior IPS Officers In Massive Payoff Scandal
Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable
Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable
Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case
Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case
Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospitals Marks World Prematurity Day 2025 With ‘Tiny Miracles’ Event Honouring Preterm Babies
Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospitals Marks World Prematurity Day 2025 With ‘Tiny Miracles’ Event Honouring Preterm Babies
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...

Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Shakes Hands With Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani After Abu...

Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Shakes Hands With Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani After Abu...

29th Open State Level Basketball: GST Customs, Pune And Bandra YMCA Win Titles

29th Open State Level Basketball: GST Customs, Pune And Bandra YMCA Win Titles

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test, Rishabh Pant Takes Over Captaincy Duties; Claims...

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test, Rishabh Pant Takes Over Captaincy Duties; Claims...

MSSA: Jankidevi Public School Wins Boys Under-12 Handball Tournament

MSSA: Jankidevi Public School Wins Boys Under-12 Handball Tournament