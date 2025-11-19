MSSA: Jankidevi Public School Wins Boys Under-12 Handball Tournament

Jankidevi Public School won the Boys Under-12 Dream Sports MSSA Handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. |

Jankidevi Public School won the Boys Under-12 Dream Sports MSSA Handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Vibgyor High Malad East emerged runner-up after losing the final to Jankidevi. Thakur Ramnarayan Public School bagged the third place.

In the Girls U-12 category, Thakur Ramnarayan Public school won the title after defeating Jankidevi Public School in the final. Don Bosco International School who bagged U-10 boys and girls titles on Tuesday had to remain contend with third place finish in the girls U-12 category.

Ryan International and St. Pius X Secure Big Wins In Boys U-16 Football

St. Pius X (Mulund) scored a comprehensive 4–0 victory over Gyan Kendra (Andheri) in the Boys U-16 Division IV clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Goans Ground on Wednesday. The team dominated from start to finish, with goals from Klyde Tauro, Shaun Tauro, Shamanth G., and Hridyan sealing the win.

In the following fixture, Ryan International (Navi Mumbai) delivered another strong display, defeating Matunga Premier (Matunga) 3–0. Aditya Repale led the charge with a fine brace, while Ajay Singh added the third to complete the scoreline.

The final match of the day saw G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) and St. Xavier’s (Goregaon) play out a well-fought 1–1 draw, with Ranveer Sanghvi scoring for Somani and Arjun Parmar netting the equaliser for Xavier’s.

Results

U-16 Boys 4th Division – Goans Ground

St. Pius X (Mulund) 4 (Klyde Tauro, Shaun Tauro, Shamanth G., Hridyan) bt Gyan Kendra (Andheri) 0

Ryan International (Navi Mumbai) 3 (Aditya Repale 2, Ajay Singh) bt Matunga Premier (Matunga) 0

G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 1 (Ranveer Sanghvi) drew St. Xavier’s (Goregaon) 1 (Arjun Parmar)