'After Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Is The Second Baap...': Fans Hail Team India Spinner For 4 wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Image: X

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the man o fthe moment in the Asia Cup final 2025 fiollowing his 4 wickets haul against Pakistan. The left arm spinner broke the spine of Pakistan middle order with three wickets in single over. Only the top three batters were able to reach the double digit score while rest of the batters could only manage single digit score. Kuldeep Yadav broke the record for most wickets in a single Asia Cup edition after picking up four wickets during the final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His first victim was Salman, who charged down the pitch to a tossed-up delivery on leg stump but failed to reach the pitch of the ball. The mistimed shot flew off the toe-end, and Sanju Samson, showing great awareness and athleticism, completed a forward-diving catch at mid-wicket.

With Pakistan wobbling, Kuldeep continued to weave his magic. Up next was Shaheen Afridi, who misread a googly pitched full outside off and walked across his stumps, attempting a swing across the line. The ball thudded into his front pad, and despite initial doubts about the line, a successful review confirmed it was crashing into leg stump another breakthrough for India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The collapse worsened with Faheem Ashraf’s bizarre dismissal. Presented with a full, loopy delivery outside off, he seemed caught in two minds neither committing to the loft nor keeping it grounded and ended up chipping it straight to long-off where Tilak Varma made no mistake. With that, Pakistan had lost seven wickets for just 21 runs. handing India complete advantage eof the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans praise Kuldeep Yadav

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India Demolish Pakistan in the Asia Cup Final

India delivered a stunning bowling performance to clinch the Asia Cup final in Dubai, bundling Pakistan out for just 146 in 19.1 overs after a dramatic collapse. Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with a four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece in a dominant display.

Pakistan started strongly as Sahibzada Farhan played a fluent knock of 57, and Fakhar Zaman supported him well with a brisk 46. The pair took Pakistan to a commanding 113/1 at one stage, with a total of 180 looking well within reach.

But what followed was one of the most dramatic batting collapses . From 113/1, Pakistan crumbled to 146 all out, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs in a span of fewer than seven overs. The Indian spinners seized control of the game Kuldeep was unplayable through the middle overs, Varun Chakravarthy turned the screws with his variations, and Axar Patel struck with precision. Only Saim Ayub managed to reach double digits among the remaining batters.

Jasprit Bumrah returned at the death to clean up the tail. It was an innings of two distinct halves early dominance by Pakistan’s top order, followed by a stunning collapse under pressure.