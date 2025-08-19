Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling Northeast Derby; Cruises Into Finals

Image: Durand Cup/X

In a closely contested clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, NorthEast United FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Shillong Lajong, booking their place in the finals. The defending champions showcased their experience and composure, ensuring they remain on track to defend their title.

It is almost full time now, and as things stand, it looks like NorthEast United FC will secure their place in the finals once again.

The second half gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

It is half time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong and NorthEast United FC lead Shillong Lajong FC by 1-0.

Redeem gets the opening goal for NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

It has been 15 minutes of gruesome back-and-forth action of football, but neither team came close to scoring.

NorthEast United FC player Andy finds Alae down on the left flank, who puts a cross in, which it is met by Chema, but it is straight at the keeper.

The match gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Here's the playing XI of both the teams.

The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST and shall be live streamed on Sony LIV App in India. The telecast of the same will be in Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

The Durand Cup semifinal between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC promises to be a thrilling clash between two teams from the Northeast. This match will be held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, giving Shillong Lajong the home advantage and a big boost from local fans.

Shillong Lajong FC reached the semifinal after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Indian Navy. Goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah helped them turn the game around. This is their second straight appearance in the Durand Cup semifinals.

NorthEast United FC, the defending champions, booked their place in the semis with a dominating 4-0 win over Bodoland FC. Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored twice, while Andy Garcia and Parthib Gogoi also got on the scoresheet.

These two sides met in last year’s semifinals too, and once again, only one can reach the final. So far, NorthEast United have a perfect record against Shillong Lajong, winning all four previous meetings. They also beat them 2-1 earlier in this tournament.

NorthEast United are unbeaten this season, while Shillong Lajong have been strong at home and have scored plenty of goals themselves. The match will likely be a close one, with NorthEast United slightly favored because of their experience and strong defense. But Shillong Lajong will be hoping to pull off a big upset in front of their home crowd.

This all-Northeast semifinal is more than just a football match, it’s a battle for pride, passion, and a place in the Durand Cup final.