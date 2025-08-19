US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Image: US Open/X

Tennis fans were treated to a lighthearted moment as Novak Djokovic made a memorable entrance at the US Open 2025, which kicks off on August 24. The Serbian superstar delighted spectators by dancing his way into the stadium, showcasing his playful side before the serious business of the tournament begins.

Djokovic, a multiple-time US Open champion, has always been known for his incredible skill and mental toughness on court, but this time, he added a dose of fun and charisma. Fans and fellow players were quick to share clips on social media, making the moment one of the viral highlights of the pre-tournament buildup.

The Serbian superstar is expected to be one of the favorites for this year’s US Open, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to his impressive tally. With the tournament just days away, Djokovic’s playful entrance has already set a lively tone, raising excitement among fans for what promises to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis.

'It's Probably Me Spitting On You When...': Iga Swiatek's Rain Confusion Turns Into Laughter During Interview At Cincinnati Open; Video

World No. 3 Iga Swiatek had a funny moment during her on-court interview at the Cincinnati Open. After winning her semifinal match against Elena Rybakina, she suddenly paused and asked, “Wait, rain?” thinking a raindrop had hit her.

The interviewer laughed and said, “No, no, no, it’s probably me spitting on you when I’m asking you a question.” Swiatek laughed too and joked, “I just heard something, I thought it was thunder,” before realizing it was just a plane flying overhead.

The light-hearted moment came after a strong performance by Swiatek, who won 7–5, 6–3 to reach her first Cincinnati Open final. She came back from 3–5 down in the first set and stayed focused to win the match. Swiatek said she was happy with her performance and felt her serve had improved. Fans loved seeing both her funny side and her strong game on the same day.