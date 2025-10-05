 Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Share Goodbye Hug & Kiss At Mumbai Airport; Ranveer Singh In Abu Dhabi For NBA Event - VIDEOS
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Bollywood actors and ex-lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once again spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from Delhi on October 4. Several videos of the duo have been doing the rounds on social media and fans can't contain their excitement over seeing their favourite stars together again.

In the videos shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Deepika and Ranbir are seen leaving the airport premises together. Before stepping inside their respective cars, they shared a warm goodbye hug and kiss.

Deepika was seen in an off-white suit, while Ranbir opted for a casual look with a white t-shirt, brown jacket, and jeans. Both completed their airport style with black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Deepika's actor-husband Ranveer Singh is currently in Abu Dhabi. In one of the now-viral videos, he is seen having a friendly exchange with New York Knicks basketballer Karl-Anthony Towns as he marked his presence during the pre-season game against Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Expressing his excitement, Ranveer said, "I love the NBA. I've followed it ever since I was a kid. But to watch it live, it's a completely different experience altogether. It's full of electricity, energy and when you watch it courtside, you realise the sheer size of the players and the sheer athleticism they possess. It's really a completely different experience altogether to watch it live and I'm very grateful to be at the Etihad (arena) tonight."

Ranbir and Deepika have shared screen space in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha, and their on-screen chemistry has always been adored by audiences.

The two were once in a relationship but later parted ways. Today, Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt, while Deepika is married to Ranveer.

Despite their breakup, Ranbir and Deepika have maintained a cordial relationship and even went on to work together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha post their split.

