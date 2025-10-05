Photos: Nafisa Ali Flaunts Bald Look Amid Stage 4 Cancer Treatment, Says 'Positive Power'

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali shared a photo of herself with no hair amid cancer treatment. In September 2025, she had revealed that she was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in November 2018. She stated that she has resumed chemotherapy after her doctors decided against surgery for her cancer treatment.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday (October 5), Nafisa Ali shared a photo in which she is seen smiling at the camera. She captioned the post, "Positive power."

Soon after she shared the picture, actress Dia Mirza dropped red heart emoji in the comments section. Other followers also prayed for her speedy recovery.

"Looking very cute!!! 😍 time to be a baby and be pampered like one!! Take care Ma’am sending love and healing." wrote another user.

"More power to you 🙌 and wishing you a speedy recovery," read another comment.

On September 16, Nafisa Ali shared a quote on her Instagram handle, which read, "One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift -siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring."

Her caption read, "A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life."

While Nafisa's Instagram post did not reveal many details about her diagnosis, her Facebook post included a picture of her scan and a screenshot of an article discussing stage 4 cancer, its progression, and survival rates, hinting that her cancer may have advanced to stage 4. She has not shared any other information about her health.

In 2020, Nafisa shared that she had been diagnosed with leucoderma, after noticing white patches on her skin while she was undergoing chemotherapy.

On the work front, she stepped into the world of acting with the 1979 Shyam Benegal film Junoon with Shashi Kapoor.

Nafisa was last seen in the 2022 film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa.