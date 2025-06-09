Shraddha Musale Is Back In CID; Will Reprise Her Role Of Dr. Tarika In Season 2

Instagram

CID Season 2 has been grabbing a lot of attention because of multiple reasons, like the death of ACP Pradyuman, Parth Samthaan's entry as ACP Ayushmaan, the return of ACP Pradyuman, Parth's exit from the show, and a lot more. Now, the show has made it to the headlines once again as an old member of the cast has made a comeback. We are talking about Shraddha Musale, who was known for playing the role of Dr. Tarika in CID season 1.

Gossips TV took to X to inform everyone about Shraddha's return as Dr. Tarika, and even a picture of the actress from the sets has gone viral on social media.

Shraddha was a part of CID from 2007 to 2018. Apart from this show, she has been a part of many other popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Porus, and others.

Well, CID is not getting a great response when it comes to TRP. According to Gossips TV during Week 21, the show had only received a TRP of 0.3 which is surely not great. Meanwhile, apart from Sony TV, CID season 2 is also streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Parth fans have been quite upset with his exit from CID 2. Last monght while talking to Pinkvilla, the actor had stated, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months."

“Anyway, I have other work commitments lined up, hence I won’t be continuing for long. But yes, I’m grateful for all the love and support the audience has shown during my brief stint," he added.