'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts

Instagram: Urvashi Rautela / Priyanka Chopra

A few days ago, netizens noted that Urvashi Rautela was sharing the same posts on her Instagram story that were shared by Priyanka Chopra. During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, when she was asked about netizens saying that she is copying Priyanka, Urvashi told the reporter, "You have so much time to waste on such things. I think nobody sees all this."

Later, when probed about it, she said, "I really have no idea, no clue, what you are talking about." When asked if she follows Priyanka on social media and sees her post, Urvashi said, "I mean, yeah, she is such an icon." Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Urvashi Rautela's Answers On Copying Priyanka

Netizens have hilariously reacted to Urvashi's answers. A netizen commented, "Me daku maharaj ke topic ka wait kr rahi. Thi (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Its true tho.... Chahe copy bhi kare woh usse hume kyaa😂😂😂 just wasting your time in all this (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "No isko Priyanka Chopra copy kar rahi hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also Emotional Moment: Watch Urvashi Rautela Walk Down Miss Universe India Ramp 10 Years After Her Win

Urvashi Rautela Copies Priyanka Chopra?

On October 1, 2025, primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall passed away. So, Priyanka on her Instagram story reshared a post shared by People's magazine. Later, Urvashi also shared the same post on her story.

On October 2, 2025, on Gandhi Jayanti, PeeCee shared a post with a quote of Mahatma Gandhi, "My faith is the brightest in the midst of impenetrable darkness." Urvash shared the same post after a few hours.

Read Also Urvashi Rautela & Mimi Chakraborty Summoned By ED In Betting App Case

While Urvashi decided not to answer the question properly, we wonder what Priyanka has to say about it.