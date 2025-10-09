'He Started Slashing All Over Me': Saif Ali Khan Recalls Stabbing Incident; Kajol Gets Emotional

Prime Video

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are the guests this week on the show Two Much With Kajol & Kajol. While interacting with the actresses, Saif opened up about the stabbing incident that took place earlier this year. He spoke in detail about the incident, and Kajol got very emotional while hearing about it.

Saif revealed that Kareena was out that night, and he had just finished watching a movie with Taimur and Jeh. Later, when Kareena came, they had a small chat and slept. It was late, around 2 am. The actor further said, "Then, the maid came in and she said, ‘Jeh baba ke kamre mein koi hai. Uske haath mein chaaku hai aur bol raha hai usko paisa chahiye‘. I kind of heard that and rolled out of bed. I barged into Jeh’s room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife."

When Akshay asked if the guy was pointing the knife at Jeh, Saif said, "He had cut him. He had cut his arm slightly, a little nick here, and the sister (Jeh's nanny) got the nick on her hand. He was kind of poking the knife at them."

The Jewel Thief actor revealed that he entered the room and jumped on the guy. "I jumped on him. Jeh later told me, ‘It was a big mistake. You should have punched or kicked him instead.’ But I jumped and we started this fight. He went mad. He had two knives, and he started slashing all over me," he said

"I tried to remember my training and blocked a couple of them. But then I felt a thump in my back that was really hard. Everyone was out of the room. Gita, our domestic help, aided me in this struggle and pushed the guy off me, and pretty much saved my life at that point because he had cut me everywhere; my neck, my back, there was blood everywhere. Then we locked him in a room."

When Akshay asked if the guy was still there in the room, Saif revealed, "He had escaped the way he came. He came through a drain pipe."

Taimur Thought Saif Ali Khan Might Die

Saif further revealed that Taimur looked at him and asked if he is going to die. "So, I said no, I don't think so, but I have got pain in the back, I am not going to die. I am fine, it's just a cut on the back. So, we stopped a rickshaw, and last minute, Tim said he wanted to come with me, and I was getting a lot of peace looking at him," he added.

Saif Ali Khan's Experience At The Hospital

Further talking about what happened at the hospital once he reached there, Saif said, "When we walked into hospital, they were sleepy in the emergency area. I told the guy 'Can you get a stretcher?'. He said 'wheelchair?' And finally, I said, 'Hey, I am Saif Ali Khan, it's a medical emergency,' and he went, 'Oh,' and then all pandemonium broke loose. But, everyone was there, great doctors, and sorted it for me."

Kajol Gets Emotional

After hearing about what happened with Saif, Kajol got emotional and gave him a hug for a few seconds. Later, she said, "This is a what the f**k moment."