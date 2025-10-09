Astrologer Predicts Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Be Blessed With A Baby Girl

Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. Last month, they shared the good news with their fans on social media. The two shared a post which read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." While Katrina's due date is not yet known, some reports suggest that the couple will be turning parents this month (October) itself.

Now, an astrologer named Anirudh Kumar Mishra has predicted that Vicky and Katrina will be blessed with a baby girl. He tweeted, "The first child of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be a daughter (sic)."

The first child of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be a daughter. pic.twitter.com/2wjWk7SaKN — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (Astrologer) (@Anirudh_Astro) October 8, 2025

The astrologer on his X (Twitter) account has pinned a tweet in which he shared screenshots of his predictions, and one of the pictures has the prediction of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son, Jeh.

Netizens React To Anirudh Kumar Mishra's Prediction For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

A netizen tweeted, "50% chance of this prediction being correct (sic)." Another X user wrote, "The chances of having either gender is 50/50. That's basic maths. If he 'Gusses' it correctly he will pin it. Else it will go down in his wrong tweets library. Astrology nahi, iske tukke marna bolte hai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Daughters ka season hai toh daughter hi hogi. Arbaaz ko bhi daughter hui hai. Between first child means is there any chance of second child too in future? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Sunny Kaushal On Becoming An Uncle

Uncle Sunny Kaushal is very excited for the arrival of the baby. While talking to Times of India, he had said, "This is the first time we’re all experiencing this kind of joy. Right now, we're just waiting for the day when the baby arrives and we can welcome the child to the family."

"We’re waiting with bated breath for the new arrival. I'll make sure I’m a fun uncle. I want to spoil the child... that’s the kind of chachu I want to be," he added.