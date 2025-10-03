Priyanka Chopra Wears Serpenti Maharani Necklace While Isha Ambani Stands Out In Nita Ambani's Diamond Ring At Bvlgari's Mumbai Event

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous evening as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) played host to the much-anticipated Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition. The gala brought together global luxury, Indian heritage, and iconic fashion moments, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Isha Ambani stealing the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra’s show-stopping look

Bvlgari’s Global Brand Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, set the tone for the evening with a breathtaking look. She wore the Serpenti Maharani Secret Necklace, a masterpiece that blended Roman elegance with a regal Indian tribute. The necklace, featuring a 109.27-carat cabochon rubellite, pavé-set diamonds, and turquoise inlays, stood out as the highlight of the night.

Priyanka styled the jewel with a silk tulle cowl-neck gown by Raisa Vanessa, accentuated with a structured bodice and draped hips. A sleek bun and minimal makeup ensured the jewellery remained the hero of her look. Speaking at the event, Priyanka expressed pride in inaugurating the Serpenti Infinito exhibition in India, describing it as a “beautiful tribute to transformation, heritage, and artistic expression.”

Isha Ambani’s glamorous tribute to heritage

Matching the evening’s grandeur, Isha Ambani stunned in a black couture gown by Ashi Studio, styled by Priyanka Kapadia. Her statement piece was the Serpenti Divine Monsoon necklace, crafted in rose gold and studded with tanzanites, tourmalines, rubies, and diamonds.

Adding a sentimental touch, Isha accessorised with a vintage yellow diamond ring from her mother Nita Ambani’s collection, a jewel purchased over 25 years ago in New York. Known for her love of heritage jewellery, Isha has often chosen pieces from her mother’s collection at global events, including the Met Gala and family ceremonies.

The legacy of Bvlgari’s serpenti

The Mumbai showcase marked the third edition of Serpenti Infinito, following successful exhibitions in Shanghai and Seoul. This year holds special significance as Bvlgari celebrates both the 75th anniversary of the Serpenti collection and the Year of the Snake. Previous editions have featured iconic works, including AI-powered installations by Turkish-American artist Refik Anadol, creating a futuristic blend of art and technology.