'He Used To Give Me Abortion Pills': Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Claims Bhojpuri Star Tortured Her

Instagram: Jyoti Singh

Pawan Singh and his wife, Jyoti Singh, have been making it to headlines for accusing each other of multiple things. During a press conference on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Jyoti claimed that the Bhojpuri star used to give her abortion pills, and when she spoke against him, he would torture her.

Jyoti told the media, “He's saying he yearned for a child, but a person who yearns for a child doesn't give his wife medication. I was given medication every time, and I hadn't revealed many things to the media, but today Pawan Ji forced me to. I'm not defaming Pawan, I'm just presenting my side. I'm sharing the things about myself today."

Jyoti Singh Reveals She Took 25 Sleeping Pills

She further stated, "When Pawan Ji was administering the medication to me, and when I spoke out against him, he tortured me so much that I took sleeping pills. I took 25 sleeping pills at 2 am."

"At that time, his brother Ranu Bhaiya was there, Deepak Bhaiya from his team, and Vicky ji were there. They picked me up and took me to the hospital. They took me to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. I was treated there," she added. Jyoti also stated, “He used to give me abortion pills."

Meanwhile, Pawan had also held a press conference on Wednesday, and he denied all the allegations put on him by Jyoti. During the press conference, the actor said, "I am also a human being, I also get tired, the thing is, women get tears in their eyes on anything, and it's even visible for everyone, but no one notices the pain of a man. And neither can a man show his pain."

The couple is separated, and their divorce case is currently going on.