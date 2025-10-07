 'Got A Lot Of Death And Rape Threats...': Rise And Fall Contestant Aahana Kumra Reveals How Pawan Singh's Fans Harrassed Her On Social Media
Aahana Kumra, who was recently eliminated from the reality show Rise And Fall, in an interview, revealed that she got a lot of rape and death threats from Pawan Singh's fans. She said, “Jab main show se bahar nikli, then I got a lot of death threats and rape threats." Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Aahana Kumra was eliminated recently from the reality show Rise And Fall. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was also a part of it earlier, and the actress had made a remake about him in the show. However, later, she and Singh had apologised to each other on stage. But, it looks like Singh's fans were very upset with her, and after she came out of the show, Aahana got death and rape threats.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble about it, the actress said, “Jab main show se bahar nikli, then I got a lot of death threats and rape threats. I even sent screenshots to the makers showing the kind of threats I was receiving. So why was I getting such threats? Maine toh aisi koi baat nahi kahi thi. Maine na kisi ko gaali di thi show mein, na hi kuch aur."

"It happened to me, and I was like, oh wow, hum log kaunse zamane mein reh rahe hain? Kis sadi mein hain ki meri ek baat kehne par mujhe itne threats mil rahe hain, itni cheezein mere baare mein boli ja rahi hain—par kisi aur ko kuch nahi kaha ja raha," she added.

Aahana Kumra Says She Holds High Regard For Pawan Singh

The actress told the portal that she said something that his fans didn't like, but she now holds high regard for the Bhojpuri actor. She said, "Today, I hold him in high regard, kyunki bahut contestants ne mere baare mein bahut kuch kaha aur aaj tak sorry nahi bola. Pawan ji ek aise place se aate hain jahan se main bhi hoon—we both are from Lucknow.”

She further revealed that on stage, they sorted out issues between them and said sorry to each other. Aahana said, "Jab meri aur unki sulah ho gayi thi, unhone mujhe sorry bola, maine bhi unko sorry bola stage pe, and we ended it there. So jab hum dono ne woh baat khatam kar di, logon ko bhi woh baat khatam kar deni chahiye thi. But theek hai, I understand ki log gussa ho jaate hain, aur unhe lagta hai ki maine kuch aisa keh diya jo unhe bura laga."

Meanwhile, Singh is currently making it to the headlines because of the issues with his wife Jyoti Singh.

