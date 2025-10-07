At 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out

Malaika Arora's yoga streches | Instagram

At 51, Malaika Arora continues to be the poster girl for fitness and grace. Known for her glowing skin and sculpted physique, the actress often attributes her youthful energy to yoga. Recently, she shared a calming yet effective yoga routine that anyone can include in their day, no matter their fitness level.

Malaika's 6 soothing stretches for everyday ease

In a recent new Instagram post, Malaika demonstrated six easy stretches that target stiffness, improve flexibility, and relax the body, perfect for people who spend hours sitting or standing.

Swipe to see the poses below:

Cat-Cow Stretch

Malaika begins her session with this classic spine mobiliser. The gentle arch and round motion of the Cat-Cow Stretch helps warm up the back, easing stiffness and improving flexibility in the spine and shoulders.

90-90 Hip Stretch

A go-to for hip mobility, the 90-90 Hip Stretch targets tightness caused by prolonged sitting. Malaika says it keeps the hips agile and strengthens the lower body’s movement range.

Puppy Pose Stretch

Puppy Pose Stretch, a chest-opening stretch, releases tension in the shoulders and upper back. Malaika swears by it for improving posture and countering the effects of slouching.

Pigeon Forward Stretch

Focusing on the glutes and hip flexors, the Pigeon Forward Stretch is a deep stretch that helps release tension from long hours of inactivity. It’s one of Malaika’s favourites for relaxing and realigning the lower body.

Cobra Stretch

A yoga essential in her routine, the Cobra Stretch strengthens the spine and enhances posture. It also boosts energy and tones the back muscles.

Frog Stretch

To finish, Malaika performs the Frog Stretch, a deep hip opener that promotes relaxation and eases stiffness. She calls it a "reset" for both body and mind.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.