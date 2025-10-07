 At 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAt 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out

At 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out

In a recent new Instagram post, Malaika demonstrated six easy stretches that target stiffness, improve flexibility, and relax the body, perfect for people who spend hours sitting or standing.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Malaika Arora's yoga streches | Instagram

At 51, Malaika Arora continues to be the poster girl for fitness and grace. Known for her glowing skin and sculpted physique, the actress often attributes her youthful energy to yoga. Recently, she shared a calming yet effective yoga routine that anyone can include in their day, no matter their fitness level.

Malaika's 6 soothing stretches for everyday ease

In a recent new Instagram post, Malaika demonstrated six easy stretches that target stiffness, improve flexibility, and relax the body, perfect for people who spend hours sitting or standing.

Swipe to see the poses below:

FPJ Shorts
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
India To Remain World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy, Driven By Robust Consumption, Agricultural Output & Rural Wage Growth
India To Remain World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy, Driven By Robust Consumption, Agricultural Output & Rural Wage Growth
From Personal Experience To Public Warning: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sounds Alarm On AI Threats At Global Fintech Fest 2025
From Personal Experience To Public Warning: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sounds Alarm On AI Threats At Global Fintech Fest 2025
'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From Israeli Prison, Calls Global Inaction A ‘Shame’
'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From Israeli Prison, Calls Global Inaction A ‘Shame’

Cat-Cow Stretch

Malaika begins her session with this classic spine mobiliser. The gentle arch and round motion of the Cat-Cow Stretch helps warm up the back, easing stiffness and improving flexibility in the spine and shoulders.

90-90 Hip Stretch

A go-to for hip mobility, the 90-90 Hip Stretch targets tightness caused by prolonged sitting. Malaika says it keeps the hips agile and strengthens the lower body’s movement range.

Read Also
Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga
article-image

Puppy Pose Stretch

Puppy Pose Stretch, a chest-opening stretch, releases tension in the shoulders and upper back. Malaika swears by it for improving posture and countering the effects of slouching.

Pigeon Forward Stretch

Focusing on the glutes and hip flexors, the Pigeon Forward Stretch is a deep stretch that helps release tension from long hours of inactivity. It’s one of Malaika’s favourites for relaxing and realigning the lower body.

Cobra Stretch

A yoga essential in her routine, the Cobra Stretch strengthens the spine and enhances posture. It also boosts energy and tones the back muscles.

Read Also
What Is Bhramari Pranayama? Shilpa Shetty Swears By This Yoga Routine | Video
article-image

Frog Stretch

To finish, Malaika performs the Frog Stretch, a deep hip opener that promotes relaxation and eases stiffness. She calls it a "reset" for both body and mind.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

At 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out

At 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out

Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Mumbai's Classic Vada Pav: Check Out Popular Places Serving City's Best Street...

Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Mumbai's Classic Vada Pav: Check Out Popular Places Serving City's Best Street...

Meerabai Jayanti: Remembering The Poetess Who Dedicated Herself To Lord Krishna

Meerabai Jayanti: Remembering The Poetess Who Dedicated Herself To Lord Krishna

Janhvi Kapoor's Stylish Tribute To Britney Spears: Actress Shows Up In Head-To-Toe Miu Miu At Paris...

Janhvi Kapoor's Stylish Tribute To Britney Spears: Actress Shows Up In Head-To-Toe Miu Miu At Paris...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Can Unmarried Woman Celebrate The Festival?

Karwa Chauth 2025: Can Unmarried Woman Celebrate The Festival?