Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 8 Written Update: Noina Breaks Down After Mihir Credits Tulsi For His Award

In the latest episode of Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Wednesday, October 8), Tulsi gets ready for Mihir's award ceremony. She praises his hard work and says he truly deserves the recognition. Shobha, however, remarks that the credit for the award should go to Tulsi as well. Meanwhile, Noina also gets ready to attend the event. She clicks a photo of herself and sends it to Pari and Mihir.

Just as Tulsi and Mihir are about to leave the house, Pari stops Tulsi and points out that her saree is torn. A flashback reveals that Pari herself had torn the saree earlier to stop Tulsi from accompanying Mihir to the event. Mihir leaves for the event alone.

At the event, Noina sits beside Mihir. When people there mistake her for Mihir's wife, she doesn't correct them.

Mihir receives the award and, in his speech, mentions Tulsi and gives her the credit for his success. At that moment, Tulsi arrives at the venue with Shobha and this makes Mihir happy. "Tulsi, ye award mila mujhe hai lekin hai tumhara," Mihir says, thanking her for whatever she does for him.

Mihir also mentions his younger brother Hemant during his award speech.

When Tulsi goes up on stage, Mihir hands the award to her. Tulsi asks, "You are so angry, yet you mentioned my name?" Mihir replies, "I mentioned Tulsi Virani, not my wife." Tulsi then says, "No matter how angry you are, I know how to make you happy."

Noina feels very hurt because Mihir didn't mention her name, something she had been expecting. She messages Mihir, saying that she left the event early because of a headache. Anguished and angry, Noina returns home, crying intensely.

Ritik chats online with a girl named Munmun. He has never met her in person but calls her his girlfriend. Only Munni knows about this secret. However, in reality, it is Munni herself who pretends to be Munmun and chats with Ritik online. Ritik asks Munmun out on a date and takes Munni along with him. When they reach the venue, Munni cleverly sneaks away for a moment and messages Ritik as Munmun, telling him that she won't be able to meet him.