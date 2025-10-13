‘Rocky Bhai Ka Swag Sabse Alag’: Yash’s Shirtless Smoking Scene From Toxic Gets Leaked; Fans Go Berserk On Social Media – Watch

Yash In Toxic

After KGF 2, Yash took a break, and now, he is gearing up for his next film titled Toxic which is being directed by Geetu Mohandas. Recently, a video from the sets of the movie was leaked online in which the actor is seen standing on a balcony, shirtless and smoking. The fans of Yash are going gaga over his swag.

A fan tweeted, “Just look at the swag (sic).” Another fan wrote, “Rocky Bhai swag Sabse Alag hai (sic).” One fan tweeted, “Omg 😳 Toxic Leak Video... Yash is Looking Damm Too Good...” Check out the tweets below…

Toxic Movie Cast

Apart from Yash, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Reportedly, Kiara has wrapped up the shooting of the film. Meanwhile, details about the other actors’ schedule are not yet known.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, and the film will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. It is slated to release on March 19, 2026, during the Ugadi and Eid festivals.

In Hindi, Toxic will be clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4. The former stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, and the latter features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others.

It will be interesting to see whether the clash will be averted or not because Toxic is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming pan-India films. Due to the super success of the KGF 2, Yash has a huge fan following in the Hindi market as well. So, let’s wait and watch.