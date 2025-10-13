PDA Overload! Tara Sutaria Shares Cosy Diwali Moments With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 13, 2025
Bollywood's new couple, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, just can't seem to keep their hands off each other, and this photo is proof!
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made a smashing entry, hand-in-hand, at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's bash in Mumbai on Sunday evening
Veer Pahariya complemented her perfectly in an ivory Angrakha kurta set with a deep V-neckline, accessorized with a layered emerald necklace, a combination that defined understated luxury
Ever since Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya confirmed their relationship, they never shy away from flaunting their love on social media or making public appearances together
Tara Sutaria stunned in a plunging, crystal-embellished beige-and-gold lehenga, paired with a bandeau blouse and matching dupatta
Sharing the photos on social media, Tara wrote, "Last night with my fire cracker"
Tara was previously in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. The two dated for nearly three years before parting ways in 2023
Rumours of Tara and Veer dating first surfaced in May this year, months after they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week