 ‘Champion Girta Zaroor Hai Par…’: Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional After Winning Filmfare Best Actor Award - Watch
Kartik Aaryan on Monday took to social media to share a video of him winning the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion. In the video, we can see that the actor gets emotional after winning the award. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
X (Twitter): Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan won Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion. The actor on Monday took to social media to share a video from the award night in which we can see that he gets emotional after winning the Best Actor award. Kartik captioned the video as, “This hits different when you remember where you started That night… every emotion I’d ever felt found its voice. From the small town boy who only dreamt of this stage, to the man living it — thank you, universe.”

He further wrote, “I didn’t just speak that night, I felt every word. This speech wasn’t prepared. It was lived.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Speech After Winning The Filmfare Best Actor Award

Kartik went on stage to receive the award, and his fans started hooting for him. To which the actor said, “Yeh asli fans hai.”

Later in his speech, the actor stated, “Chandu Champion, main jitna uss film ke baare mein baat karo, Kabir sir aapke baare mein baat karo, woh kam hai. When I heard about the journey of Murlikant Pedkar for the first time, I heard a story about a man who never stopped believing in himself, even when others stopped believing in him. It made me feel personal.”

He further thanked the team of the film, director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kartik was accompanied by his parents at the award function. So, the actor during his speech said, “My mom-dad are here, and I am so happy that this moment is happening in front of them. Hamesha se hum logo ne iss moment ko socha hai, and jab main actor bana toh pehli chiz yahi thi ke kab mere haath mein Filmfare ki trophy hogi Best Actor ke liye.”

Further, he gave a message to all the dreamers and stated, “Main sirf ek hie baat bolna chahunga to all the dreamers, ‘jab bhi aapko yeh lage ki humse yeh nahi ho payega, yeh journey yaha pe khatam hone wali hai’, main bas aapko ek hie chiz kehna chahunga ‘aap sabme ek champion hai. Champion girta zaroor hai par rukta kabhi nahi.”

While Chandu Champion had failed to make a mark at the box office, Kartik’s performance was appreciated by one and all.

