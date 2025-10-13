 Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'

Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'

Anupam Kher, 70, recently joined dance classes after years of avoiding dancing, believing he couldn’t do it. He met choreographer Ceaser (of Bosco-Ceaser) at a gym, who taught him Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba hookstep from Bad Newz. Impressed by his quick learning, Vicky reshared the video, praising, "I took a day to learn what you aced in 10 seconds!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image

Anupam Kher is unstoppable! The 70-year-old actor has decided to take up dance classes, revealing that he has deliberately stayed away from dancing all these years because he believed he couldn’t dance. However, having tried almost everything else in life, he finally decided to give dancing a shot. Recently, he met choreographer Ceaser of Bosco Ceaser and shared his dream, following which Ceaser decided to teach him Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba hook steps from Bad Newz.

Vicky Kaushal Praises Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep

This caught Vicky's attention, who could not stop praising Anupam. Re-sharing the video on his Instagram story, Kaushal wrote, "I took a day to learn what you learnt and aced in 10 secs…absolutely amazing sir!!! @anupamkher," followed by red heart emojis.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's reaction:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’
Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’
Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection
Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder
Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder
Read Also
Astrologer Predicts Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Be Blessed With A Baby Girl
article-image

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Anupam wrote, "I have tried almost everything as an actor (Even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from DANCING. Because I can’t dance. What you have seen me doing during my song sequences in films is my attempt to enjoy the situation. BUT last month I decided to LEARN dancing."

"And I did my first class last week! Then a couple of days back I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream. He first laughed and then taught me a difficult hook step just in 3mins. So presenting my first ever dance video. अब देखते है है क्या बोलते है #VickyKaushal. हँसना नहीं! Encourage करना! Jai Ho," added Kher.

Read Also
Akshay Kumar Has Special Request To Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal After Pregnancy Announcement: 'Baby...
article-image

Meanwhile, Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif recently announced their pregnancy after 3.5 years of marriage

In September this year, the couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture showing Katrina flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradled it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

‘Rocky Bhai Ka Swag Sabse Alag’: Yash’s Shirtless Smoking Scene From Toxic Gets Leaked; Fans...

‘Rocky Bhai Ka Swag Sabse Alag’: Yash’s Shirtless Smoking Scene From Toxic Gets Leaked; Fans...

PDA Overload! Tara Sutaria Shares Cosy Diwali Moments With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

PDA Overload! Tara Sutaria Shares Cosy Diwali Moments With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

'It's Just Frustrated Men...': Elli AvrRam HITS Back At Trolls Over 'Body Count' Remarks After Viral...

'It's Just Frustrated Men...': Elli AvrRam HITS Back At Trolls Over 'Body Count' Remarks After Viral...

Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10...

Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10...