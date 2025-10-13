Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'

Anupam Kher is unstoppable! The 70-year-old actor has decided to take up dance classes, revealing that he has deliberately stayed away from dancing all these years because he believed he couldn’t dance. However, having tried almost everything else in life, he finally decided to give dancing a shot. Recently, he met choreographer Ceaser of Bosco Ceaser and shared his dream, following which Ceaser decided to teach him Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba hook steps from Bad Newz.

Vicky Kaushal Praises Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep

This caught Vicky's attention, who could not stop praising Anupam. Re-sharing the video on his Instagram story, Kaushal wrote, "I took a day to learn what you learnt and aced in 10 secs…absolutely amazing sir!!! @anupamkher," followed by red heart emojis.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's reaction:

Read Also Astrologer Predicts Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Be Blessed With A Baby Girl

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Anupam wrote, "I have tried almost everything as an actor (Even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from DANCING. Because I can’t dance. What you have seen me doing during my song sequences in films is my attempt to enjoy the situation. BUT last month I decided to LEARN dancing."

"And I did my first class last week! Then a couple of days back I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream. He first laughed and then taught me a difficult hook step just in 3mins. So presenting my first ever dance video. अब देखते है है क्या बोलते है #VickyKaushal. हँसना नहीं! Encourage करना! Jai Ho," added Kher.

Meanwhile, Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif recently announced their pregnancy after 3.5 years of marriage

In September this year, the couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture showing Katrina flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradled it.