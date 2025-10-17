Big Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'

Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore. In his death case, the Singapore Police has shared a statement that, based on their preliminary investigation, they haven't found any foul play.

The official statement of the Singapore Police read, "The Singapore Police Force is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play."

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the passing of Mr Zubeen Garg. We urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information



SPF’s full statement is linked belowhttps://t.co/o9Tee2Nzoq pic.twitter.com/i16w59w03C — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) October 17, 2025

The statement further read that the investigation may take another three months, and after that, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore.

"The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," they concluded the statement.

#JusticeforZubeenGarg Cries Flood Singapore PM's Facebook Posts

Zubeen Garg fans have been spamming Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's comments section on Facebook. According to media portals like The Assam Tribune and The Sentinel, Wong's Facebook account was deactivated for a while due to the spamming of '#JusticeForZubeenGarg' comments on his posts.

Zubeen Garg Death Case Arrest

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in Assam in Zubeen's death probe. The five suspects are Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, police officer and cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

On Wednesday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Fans of Zubeen had gathered outside Baksa District Jail when the five accused were brought there. They pelted stones and threw sandals at the police convoy transporting the accused.