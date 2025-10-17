 Big Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBig Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'

Big Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'

Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore. In his death case, the Singapore Police has shared a statement that, based on their preliminary investigation, they haven't found any foul play. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore. In his death case, the Singapore Police has shared a statement that, based on their preliminary investigation, they haven't found any foul play.

The official statement of the Singapore Police read, "The Singapore Police Force is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play."

The statement further read that the investigation may take another three months, and after that, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore.

"The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," they concluded the statement.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs Ahead Of Diwali, Bullish Momentum Builds In Large-Cap Stocks
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs Ahead Of Diwali, Bullish Momentum Builds In Large-Cap Stocks
'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty Over Caste Survey Refusal
'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty Over Caste Survey Refusal
MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar
MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO
Read Also
Zubeen Garg Death: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival In Assam Postponed In Honour Of The Late Singer
article-image

#JusticeforZubeenGarg Cries Flood Singapore PM's Facebook Posts

Zubeen Garg fans have been spamming Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's comments section on Facebook. According to media portals like The Assam Tribune and The Sentinel, Wong's Facebook account was deactivated for a while due to the spamming of '#JusticeForZubeenGarg' comments on his posts.

Read Also
SIT To Visit Singapore On October 21 In Zubeen Garg Death Probe; CM Promises Transparency & Swift...
article-image

Zubeen Garg Death Case Arrest

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in Assam in Zubeen's death probe. The five suspects are Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, police officer and cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

On Wednesday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Fans of Zubeen had gathered outside Baksa District Jail when the five accused were brought there. They pelted stones and threw sandals at the police convoy transporting the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Meets Zubeen Garg's Family In Guwahati, Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Singer: 'Assam...

Rahul Gandhi Meets Zubeen Garg's Family In Guwahati, Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Singer: 'Assam...

Jacqueline Fernandez To Mrunal Thakur: Classic Saree Looks Takes Over Bollywood Diwali Bash

Jacqueline Fernandez To Mrunal Thakur: Classic Saree Looks Takes Over Bollywood Diwali Bash

'Sirf Ek Acchi Dost Hai...': Rise And Fall Runner-Up Aarush Bhola Explains Why He Gave Manisha Rani...

'Sirf Ek Acchi Dost Hai...': Rise And Fall Runner-Up Aarush Bhola Explains Why He Gave Manisha Rani...

Big Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'

Big Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'

Sonakshi Sinha Channels 'Heeramandi's' Royal Vibe At Diwali 2025 Bash

Sonakshi Sinha Channels 'Heeramandi's' Royal Vibe At Diwali 2025 Bash