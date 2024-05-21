 Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Aarambham, a science fiction drama, is based on Anush A Shetty's novel Neenu Ninnolage Khaidi

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything about Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Aarambham is science fiction film which released in theatres on May 10, 2024. While the film failed to impress the audience, it is all set to make its digital debut this month.

Release date and platform of Aarambham

Aarambham will release digitally on May 23, 2024, on ETV Win. The Telugu film revolves around a prisoner named Miguel who was jailed for a murder case. One night before his execution, he disappears from the prison, leaving behind only his diary. When cops discover this, they search the lockup and find that no locks or walls were broken, indicating no one escaped.

However, a private detective named Chetan investigates and finds Miguel's diary, which contains secret information. The trailer shows flashbacks of Miguel's life, including the time he learned about time theory from his science teacher, but it ends without giving any clues as to how Miguel disappeared from the lockup or what is written in his diary. All these answers are revealed in the film.

Read Also
Krishnamma OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image
Read Also
Jai Ganesh OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Cast and production

The film features Mohan Bhagath, Supritha Satyanarayan, Ravindra Vijay, Bhushan Kalyan, Laxman Meesala, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Bhushan Kalyan, Ravindra Vijay and Abhishek Boddepalli, among others.

The thriller drama is written by Sandeep Angadi and directed by Ajay Nag. It is produced by Vinayak Kalal, Abhishek V Thirumalesh, Vinay Reddy Mamidi and Rohan Patil under AVT Entertainment. Preetham did the editing of the movie with Aditya Tiwari, whereas Sinjith Yerramilli composed the music. The cinematography is done by Devdeep Gandhi Kundu.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...

Ishq Vishk Rebound Star Rohit Saraf: 'It's A Blessing To Recreate What Shahid Kapoor Did 20 Years...

Rathnam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Rathnam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

'Always Felt Uglier In India': Mean Girls Star Avantika Reveals Colourism Made Her Move Back To USA

'Always Felt Uglier In India': Mean Girls Star Avantika Reveals Colourism Made Her Move Back To USA

Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Explained: Scarlett Johansson VS Open AI Controversy

Explained: Scarlett Johansson VS Open AI Controversy