Aarambham OTT Release Date: Everything about Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Aarambham is science fiction film which released in theatres on May 10, 2024. While the film failed to impress the audience, it is all set to make its digital debut this month.

Release date and platform of Aarambham

Aarambham will release digitally on May 23, 2024, on ETV Win. The Telugu film revolves around a prisoner named Miguel who was jailed for a murder case. One night before his execution, he disappears from the prison, leaving behind only his diary. When cops discover this, they search the lockup and find that no locks or walls were broken, indicating no one escaped.

However, a private detective named Chetan investigates and finds Miguel's diary, which contains secret information. The trailer shows flashbacks of Miguel's life, including the time he learned about time theory from his science teacher, but it ends without giving any clues as to how Miguel disappeared from the lockup or what is written in his diary. All these answers are revealed in the film.

Cast and production

The film features Mohan Bhagath, Supritha Satyanarayan, Ravindra Vijay, Bhushan Kalyan, Laxman Meesala, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Bhushan Kalyan, Ravindra Vijay and Abhishek Boddepalli, among others.

The thriller drama is written by Sandeep Angadi and directed by Ajay Nag. It is produced by Vinayak Kalal, Abhishek V Thirumalesh, Vinay Reddy Mamidi and Rohan Patil under AVT Entertainment. Preetham did the editing of the movie with Aditya Tiwari, whereas Sinjith Yerramilli composed the music. The cinematography is done by Devdeep Gandhi Kundu.