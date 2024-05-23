Jamnapaar OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Jamnapaar OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Jamnapaar is a family drama that stars Ritvik Sahore in the lead role. The series is gearing up for release on OTT in May 2024. Ritvik Sahore shared the trailer on his Instagram account and said, "CA mera passion, numbers mera kaam…Jamnapaari dil se, Shanky mera naam! Jamnapaar powered by @dotandkey.skincare coming soon on Amazon miniTV!"

Release date and platform of Jamnapaar

The series is scheduled to release on May 24, 2024, and it will be available to watch on Amazon mini TV.

Opening up about his role in the series, Ritvik Sahore said, "Portraying Shanky in Jamnapaar has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. Shanky's struggle to reconcile his roots with his aspirations resonated deeply with me, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to bring his story to life."

He further said, "I am delighted that the series will be available on Amazon miniTV and reach audiences across the country who will be thoroughly entertained with the gripping storyline. Through Shanky’s character, I've learned the importance of embracing one's identity and cherishing the bonds of family and friendship. I hope our viewers will be inspired by his journey and find strength in their roots.”

Plot

The series tells the story of Shantanu Bansal, a character who struggles to make a living in East Delhi but dreams of living in the glamorous world of South Delhi. As Shantanu begins to explore this captivating world, he learns something he never knew before. The series also emphasises the importance of family and culture.

Cast and production

Along with Ritvik Sahore the series also includes Raghu Ram, Varun Badola, Ankita Saigal and Srishti Ganguli Rindani in key roles. Jamnapaar is directed by Prashant Bhagia and written by Gaurav Arora and Jasmeet Singh. The series is produced by Dhananjay Muley, Gaurav Arora, Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sawhney Sharma. Ikka Singh and Sarthak Nakul composed the music and Hanoz Kerawala did the cinematography.