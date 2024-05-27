Camden OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | Stills from the trailer

Camden is a musical docuseries that stars Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Chris Martin, Boy George, and others. All the four episodes of the show is all set to release on May 29, 2024.

Where to watch Camden?

The musical docuseries will premiere on Disney + Hotstar. At the same time, the series will also be available on Hulu.

Singer Dua Lipa shared the trailer of the series on her Instagram account and wrote, "CAMDEN!! this is a big full circle moment for me and i'm so proud to be an executive producer and to have worked on a new original documentary series that celebrates the very place I started everything!!! Camden will always have a special place in my heart and I'm humbled to share that with some of my absolute musical heroes ~ SAVE THE DATE because we'll be streaming from May 29."

Plot

The trailer unveils untold stories of famous musicians on the streets of London. The series features interviews with singers such as Dua Lipa and Chris Martin, who discuss challenges in the music industry. Additionally, the docuseries includes raw footage and videos showcasing the musician's concerts, LIVE performances, and much more.

Cast of Camden

Camden's cast includes Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Boy George, Nile Rodgers, Chris Martin, Sister Bliss, Mark Ronson, Black Eyed Peas, Pete Doherty, Chuck D and Jazzie B. Asif Kapadia, Yemi Bamiro, Sarah Lambert and Toby Trackman directed the series whereas it is produced by Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn under Day One Pictures.