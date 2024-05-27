 Camden OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCamden OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Camden OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The music documentary series is directed by Asif Kapadia, Yemi Bamiro, Sarah Lambert and Toby Trackman

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Camden OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | Stills from the trailer

Camden is a musical docuseries that stars Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Chris Martin, Boy George, and others. All the four episodes of the show is all set to release on May 29, 2024.

Where to watch Camden?

The musical docuseries will premiere on Disney + Hotstar. At the same time, the series will also be available on Hulu.

Singer Dua Lipa shared the trailer of the series on her Instagram account and wrote, "CAMDEN!! this is a big full circle moment for me and i'm so proud to be an executive producer and to have worked on a new original documentary series that celebrates the very place I started everything!!! Camden will always have a special place in my heart and I'm humbled to share that with some of my absolute musical heroes ~ SAVE THE DATE because we'll be streaming from May 29."

Read Also
My Oni Girl OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Plot 

The trailer unveils untold stories of famous musicians on the streets of London. The series features interviews with singers such as Dua Lipa and Chris Martin, who discuss challenges in the music industry. Additionally, the docuseries includes raw footage and videos showcasing the musician's concerts, LIVE performances, and much more.

Read Also
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Cast of Camden

Camden's cast includes Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Boy George, Nile Rodgers, Chris Martin, Sister Bliss, Mark Ronson, Black Eyed Peas, Pete Doherty, Chuck D and Jazzie B. Asif Kapadia, Yemi Bamiro, Sarah Lambert and Toby Trackman directed the series whereas it is produced by Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn under Day One Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Mehzabeen Coatwala: Unseen PHOTOS Of Munawar Faruqui's Second Wife, Mother of 10-Year-Old...

Meet Mehzabeen Coatwala: Unseen PHOTOS Of Munawar Faruqui's Second Wife, Mother of 10-Year-Old...

PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan Casually Flaunts ₹4 Crore Skull Watch At IPL 2024 Final In Chennai

PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan Casually Flaunts ₹4 Crore Skull Watch At IPL 2024 Final In Chennai

Television Celebrities Who Had Ugly Divorces

Television Celebrities Who Had Ugly Divorces

Neha Dhupia Stuns In Ethnic Wear As She Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Punjab, PHOTOS

Neha Dhupia Stuns In Ethnic Wear As She Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Punjab, PHOTOS

Camden OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Camden OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch