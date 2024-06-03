Mirzapur Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | Images taken from X/Mirzapur Amazon

Season 3 of Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. The crime thriller series is set to release in July 2024 on Amazon Prime. The streaming platform revealed a video from the series in which a politician is shown eating a mango and giving a clue related to the release date of the series. The caption of the video reads, "Aam ki kasam khilva lete toh Vishwas hojata thoda!"

Where to watch Mirzapur Season 3?

The highly anticipated crime thriller series is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, it will release in July, 2024.

Plot

The series is set in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, and revolves around a successful businessman who runs a carpet export business. He is not an ordinary man; instead, he is a member of the mafia. The story takes a different turn when two ordinary men become involved with the mafia's son, Guddu. The series is based on the themes of power, lies, lust, friendship, murder, and much more.

Cast and production of Mirzapur Season 3

The series boasts a stellar cast, with the talented Pankaj Tripathi leading the pack as Akhandanand Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy, and a host of other brilliant actors including Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. The upcoming season of this gripping crime thriller is directed by the dynamic duo, Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, and is produced by Excel Entertainment.

Netizens Reactions on Mirzapur Season 3

As soon as the makers of the series confirmed the release platform of the upcoming season, social media got flooded with netizen reactions. Many people are excited about the announcement of the third season, while some users demand that the series be dubbed into languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and many more.

Varun Dhyani wrote on X, "Would love to hear Tamil dialogues from *@TripathiiPankaj, @alifazal9. Worth would be scene of munna and that chacha in that historic scene in Tamil and Telgu." While another user White Tiger said, "Thank you so much for Telugu dubbing! I really enjoyed it! Waiting for season 3.."