Maidaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Film

Maidaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn Starrer | A still from the trailer

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, a biographical drama, was released on the auspicious occasion of Eid on April 10, 2024, in theatres. It garnered mixed reviews from audience and film critics. The film is now all set to release on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Maidaan?

Maidaan is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. To watch the film, you need to pay a rent of Rs 349. The movie is available in Hindi with English subtitles.

Plot

The film tells the story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, showcasing his hard work, dedication, and passion for football, which led to his contributions to the Indian national football team. After the team's loss in 1952, Rahim decided to coach the team again but struggled with personal challenges during training.

In 1960, following another loss against France, he considers retiring but is encouraged by his wife not to lose hope. Rahim decides to coach the team again, vowing never to coach again if they don't win. Ultimately, the Indian team wins the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Cast and production

The film features Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, Priyamani as Saira Rahim, Rishab Joshi as SS Hakim, Nitanshi Goel as Rahim's daughter, Gajraj Rao as Roy Chaudhary, Sushant Waydande as Tulsidas Balaram, Rudranil Ghosh as Shubhankar, Amartya Ray as Chuni Goswami and Arko Das as Prasanta Sinha, with others.

The film is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Arunava Joy Sengupta, Akash Chawla, Fresh Lime Films and Boney Kapoor.