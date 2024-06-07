Blackout OTT Release Date: All About Plot & Platform Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer | A still from the trailer

Blackout is a black comedy starring Vikrant Massey. It delves into themes of lies, betrayal, and heist. It is available for streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Blackout?

The film is streaming on Jio Cinema. Vikrant Massey shared poster of the film on his Instagram account and wrote, "Get ready to meet Lenny D'Souza, the crime reporter who turns headlines into punchlines! Thank you @anilskapoor Sir, you've made our film unforgettable.#Blackout streaming on @officialjiocinema from June 7 @imouniroy @whosunilgrover @focusedindian @saurabhghadge_vines @senguptajisshu @ruhanisharma94 @oakprasad @chhaya.kadam."

Plot

The film revolves around a journalist named Lenny D'Souza, whose life is turned upside down when he accidentally hits a car while driving at night. Upon approaching the crashed car, he discovers an unconscious man and a bag filled with a large amount of cash and gold. Initially confused, Lenny eventually decides to steal the bag. The consequences of his decision are revealed in the film.

All about Blackout

Blackout is a dark comedy-drama which is written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar. It is produced by Niraj Kothari and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios. Along with Vikrant Massey the film boasts a stellar cast including Sunil Grover, and Mouni Roy in a prominent roles.