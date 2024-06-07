 Blackout OTT Release Date: All About Plot & Platform Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBlackout OTT Release Date: All About Plot & Platform Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer

Blackout OTT Release Date: All About Plot & Platform Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer

The black comedy film is written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Blackout OTT Release Date: All About Plot & Platform Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer | A still from the trailer

Blackout is a black comedy starring Vikrant Massey. It delves into themes of lies, betrayal, and heist. It is available for streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Blackout?

The film is streaming on Jio Cinema. Vikrant Massey shared poster of the film on his Instagram account and wrote, "Get ready to meet Lenny D'Souza, the crime reporter who turns headlines into punchlines! Thank you @anilskapoor Sir, you've made our film unforgettable.#Blackout streaming on @officialjiocinema from June 7 @imouniroy @whosunilgrover @focusedindian @saurabhghadge_vines @senguptajisshu @ruhanisharma94 @oakprasad @chhaya.kadam."

Read Also
105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Plot

The film revolves around a journalist named Lenny D'Souza, whose life is turned upside down when he accidentally hits a car while driving at night. Upon approaching the crashed car, he discovers an unconscious man and a bag filled with a large amount of cash and gold. Initially confused, Lenny eventually decides to steal the bag. The consequences of his decision are revealed in the film.

Read Also
Hit Man OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Glen Powell, Adria Arjona's Film
article-image

All about Blackout

Blackout is a dark comedy-drama which is written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar. It is produced by Niraj Kothari and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios. Along with Vikrant Massey the film boasts a stellar cast including Sunil Grover, and Mouni Roy in a prominent roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shilpa Shetty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

Shilpa Shetty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

Gullak Actress Sunita Rajwar Recalls Quitting Acting After Being Typecast In Maid’s Roles: 'Have...

Gullak Actress Sunita Rajwar Recalls Quitting Acting After Being Typecast In Maid’s Roles: 'Have...

Blackout OTT Release Date: All About Plot & Platform Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer

Blackout OTT Release Date: All About Plot & Platform Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer

Raveena Tandon Shares Note On 'Violence Against Women & Children' Amid Kangana Ranaut's On Slap Row

Raveena Tandon Shares Note On 'Violence Against Women & Children' Amid Kangana Ranaut's On Slap Row

VIDEO: Ektaa Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Venkateswara Temple In Tirupati On 49th Birthday

VIDEO: Ektaa Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Venkateswara Temple In Tirupati On 49th Birthday