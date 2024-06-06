Hit Man OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Glen Powell, Adria Arjona's Film | A still from the trailer

Hit Man is a romantic comedy starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the main roles. The film was released on September 5, 2023, at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, and it premiered in theatres on May 24, 2024.

Release date and platform of Hit Man

The film will release digitally on June 7, 2024. Netflix has already bought the streaming rights to the film. Netflix shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, "@glenpowell + @adriaarjona star in HIT MAN, based on the true story of a college professor who discovers a hidden talent as a fake assassin-for-hire. from director richard linklater, in select theaters may 24 and on netflix june 7." The true story of a character, Fake Hit Man inspires the film.

Plot

The story follows a professor named Gray Johnson, who works as a cover agent and hitman for the police department, apprehending anyone who seeks to hire him for illegal activities. The plot takes a twist when a woman seeks his help to eliminate her abusive husband, leading to the development of a romantic connection between them.

Cast of Hitman

The film cast includes Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, Adria Arjona as Maddy, Retta as Claudette, Sanjay Rao as Phill, Molly Kate Bernard as Alisha, Evan Holtzman as Ray Masters, and Austin Amelio as Jasper.

About Hitman

Hitman received positive responses from critics and audiences. It is directed by Richard Linklater. Mike Blizzard bankrolled the film with Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Richard Linklater, and Glen Powell under Barnstorm Productions, Aggregate Films, Monarch Media, AGC Studios, and ShivHans Pictures. Shane F Kelly did the cinematography, and Sandra Adair did the editing.