 105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

What happens when a woman returns home and starts experiencing a series of unexplained paranormal activities?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

105 Minuttess is horror thrilller film starring Hansika Motwani in the lead role. The movie was released in theatres on January 26, 2024, and after four months, it is set to release on OTT in June 2024.

Release date and OTT platform of 105 Minuttess

The Hansika Motwani-starrer will drop on OTT on June 7, 2024. It will be available to watch on Aha, whereas, you can also rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster on X and captioned it: "Who is the reason behind that fear? Who is the main person behind that mystery? Uncover the Fear and Mystery this June 7 on Aha #105MinutesOnAha @ihansika."

Plot

The film revolves around Jaanu, a young woman who lives alone. After a routine shopping trip, she returns home to a series of unexplained paranormal activities. With no one to turn to, will she escape the clutches of the demons or become their next victim?

Read Also
Aranmanai 4 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image
Read Also
Maidaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Film
article-image

All about 105 Minuttess

105 Minuttess, a Telugu language supernatural thriller, is the brainchild of writer-director Raju Dussa. It is produced by Bommak Shiva under Monk Films and Rudransh Celluloid. The cinematography is done by Kishore Boyidapu and it is edited by Syam Vadavalli, adding to the film's visual appeal. The music is composed by Sam CS, who sets the mood for the suspenseful narrative.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sandeep Singh Says Success Has Gone To Kartik Aaryan's Head, Calls Him 'Control Freak': 'Took My...

Sandeep Singh Says Success Has Gone To Kartik Aaryan's Head, Calls Him 'Control Freak': 'Took My...

Neha Sharma On Paps Clicking Actresses From 'Inappropriate' Angles: 'It Gets Distasteful, You Lose...

Neha Sharma On Paps Clicking Actresses From 'Inappropriate' Angles: 'It Gets Distasteful, You Lose...

Taylor Swift Calls Lady Gaga's Pregnancy Rumours 'Invasive': 'She Doesn't Owe Anyone An Explanation'

Taylor Swift Calls Lady Gaga's Pregnancy Rumours 'Invasive': 'She Doesn't Owe Anyone An Explanation'

105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Tanishaa Mukerji Justifies Actors Throwing Tantrums On Sets: 'Otherwise They Won't Be Considered...

Tanishaa Mukerji Justifies Actors Throwing Tantrums On Sets: 'Otherwise They Won't Be Considered...