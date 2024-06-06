105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

105 Minuttess OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

105 Minuttess is horror thrilller film starring Hansika Motwani in the lead role. The movie was released in theatres on January 26, 2024, and after four months, it is set to release on OTT in June 2024.

Release date and OTT platform of 105 Minuttess

The Hansika Motwani-starrer will drop on OTT on June 7, 2024. It will be available to watch on Aha, whereas, you can also rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster on X and captioned it: "Who is the reason behind that fear? Who is the main person behind that mystery? Uncover the Fear and Mystery this June 7 on Aha #105MinutesOnAha @ihansika."

Aa Bhayam venukunna Karanam evaru? aa mystery venkunna main person evaru ?



— ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) June 5, 2024

Plot

The film revolves around Jaanu, a young woman who lives alone. After a routine shopping trip, she returns home to a series of unexplained paranormal activities. With no one to turn to, will she escape the clutches of the demons or become their next victim?

All about 105 Minuttess

105 Minuttess, a Telugu language supernatural thriller, is the brainchild of writer-director Raju Dussa. It is produced by Bommak Shiva under Monk Films and Rudransh Celluloid. The cinematography is done by Kishore Boyidapu and it is edited by Syam Vadavalli, adding to the film's visual appeal. The music is composed by Sam CS, who sets the mood for the suspenseful narrative.