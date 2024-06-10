Kurangu Pedal OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Digital Platform | A still from the trailer

Kurangu Pedal is a kids drama starring Santhosh Velmurugan in the lead role. It was released in cinemas on May 3, 2024, and received mixed response from critics and audiences. The movie is now set to release on OTT in June 2024.

Release date and platform of Kurangu Pedal

Aha will release the film on July, 14, 2024. The film received mixed response from the critics and audiences after releasing in theatres. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and stated, "Oru cycle ootradhu avalo kastama #KuranguPedal premiering on #ahaTamil from June 14th @Siva_Kartikeyan@KalaiArasu_@SKProdOff @sukameekannan@GhibranVaibodha@kaaliactor@S_Aaravind@aarudhrafilms@Savithakps@TheMontageMedia@montagebas@EditorShivaN@MokiaStudios."

Plot

The film is set in 1980 in a small village called Katheri. It depicts the relationship between a father and his son during summer vacations. Santhosh Velmurugan asks his father to teach him how to ride a bicycle. However, he decides to learn on his own when his father refuses to teach him because he doesn't know how to ride a bicycle. The film also portrays the lives of young kids living in the village.

Cast and production of Kurangu Pedal

Along with Santosh Velmurugan as Mariappan, the film also features VR Raghavan, M Gnanasekar, Rathish, Sai Ganesh, Dhakshana, Jenson Divakar, Prasanna Balachander and Kaali Venkat as Kandasamy in the prominent roles. It is written and directed by Kamala Kannan. Savitha Shanmugam produced the film with Sivakarthikeyan and SuMee Baskaran under Sivakarthikeyan Productions. SuMee Baskaran did the cinematography and Shivanandeeswaran did the editing whereas Ghibran composed the music.