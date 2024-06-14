Rautu Ka Raaz OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Crime Thriller

Rautu Ka Raaz is a crime thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The film premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023. It will soon release on OTT in June, 2024.

When and where to watch Rautu Ka Raaz

The film is set to premiere online on June 28, 2024 on Zee5. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and stated, "Jitna alag hai Rautu Ki Beli ka mijaaz, utna hi alag hoga iss murder investigation ka andaaz! #RautuKaRaaz premieres 28th June, only on #ZEE5 #RautuKaRaazOnZEE5."

Opening up about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "The trailer of Rautu Ka Raaz gives a fascinating glimpse into the world that will keep the audience engrossed. I like to watch crime based dramas. I can confidently say that this movie will make for an interesting viewing experience with a unique twist. Rautu Ka Raaz' falls apart due to the breathtaking backdrop. The trailer gives a glimpse of the mysterious plot of the movie. It sheds light on the USP of the cinema. This is the story of how a smart cop unravels a lazy murder investigation."

He further said, "We had our gala premiere at IFFI this year, where we got a great response and now with the release of the film on ZEE5, I look forward to reaching ZEE5's audience in over 190 countries".

Plot

The series revolves around a police officer named Deepak Negi who goes to a small village, Rautu Ki Beli, in Uttarakhand, to investigate a mysterious murder case. Things get more complicated when the state police inform that, Here, people die, they don't get killed and no murder has happened in the village in the last 15 years. How Deepak Neg solves the case and reveals the hidden secrets is all about film.

Cast and production of Rautu Ka Raaz

Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also includes Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar and Narayani Shastri, among others. The film is directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Phat Phish Records, Umesh Kr Bansal, Zee Studios and Chintu Srivastava.