Melting Me Softly OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Melting Me Softly is a South Korean drama starring Won Jin-ah and Ji Chang-wook in the lead roles. In South Korea, TvN released the drama on September 28, 2019, and aired all episodes till November 17, 2019. After five years, the series is set to stream on OTT.

Where to watch Melting Me Softly?

The 16-episode drama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and it is also available on Rakuten Viki.

Plot

The series is about two people named Ma Dong-chan and Go Mi-ran, who participate in a scientific experiment where they get frozen and wake up 20 years later in the frozen capsule. They discover that due to the side effects of the frozen capsule, they need to maintain their body temperature between 31.5 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius to survive. To find a cure, they seek a scientist with all the answers. However, things become complicated when the scientist loses his memory. Meanwhile, Ma Dong-chan and Go Mi-ran develop feelings for each other.

Cast and production of Melting Me Softly

Melting Me Softly cast includes Ji Chang-wook as Ma Dong-chan, Chae Seo-jin as Young Ha-Yeong, Yoon Se-ah as Na Ha-yeong, Won Jin-ah as Go Mi-ran, Kim Won-Hae as Ma Pil-gu, Kang Ki-doong as Ma Dong-sik, Oh Ah-rin as Ma Seo-yoon, Lee Do-gyeom as Baek Young-tak, Lee Joo- young as Lee Hye-jin and Yoon Na-moo with others. It is written by Baek Mi-kyung and directed by Shin Woo-chul wheareas it is produced by Baek Mi-kyung and Choi Yeon-ju under Story Phoenix.